Part of Evans Street and Reade Circle in Greenville to reopen in September

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



The City of Greenville says part of the closed portion of the Evans Street and Reade Circle intersection is expected to reopen in the first week of September.



Greenville officials said the northern half of the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to be reopened the first week of September after paving has been completed. The intersection was shut down on July 29 to allow for the relocation of a water line.



This is part of a larger closure, which will continue into September, involving the westbound lanes of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and Dickinson Avenue.



Motorists traveling north on Evans Street towards the Uptown district will continue to be detoured onto Reade Circle to Cotanche Street and East Fifth Street. Motorists traveling south on Evans Street will be detoured onto Dickinson Avenue, Reade Circle, and Evans Street.



A map of the Reade Circle lane closure and detours is attached below.