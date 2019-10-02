GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Part of Greenville Boulevard near the East 14th Street intersection will be closed late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, so crews can repair a railroad crossing.
The City of Greenville said Greenville Public Works crews will repair the pavement at the railroad crossing near the corner of Greenville Boulevard & East 14th Street, forcing the closure of part of Greenville Boulevard from 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday.
The detour routes for drivers on Greenville Boulevard are shown in the map below.
Part of Greenville Blvd. to close overnight for railroad crossing work
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Part of Greenville Boulevard near the East 14th Street intersection will be closed late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, so crews can repair a railroad crossing.