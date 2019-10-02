Part of Greenville Blvd. to close overnight for railroad crossing work

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - Starting Thursday part of Hooker Road will close for reconstruction, and the westbound side of Arlington Boulevard will reopen to traffic.

The City of Greenville said, starting Thursday and continuing for two to three days, the southern portion of the Hooker Road intersection at Arlington Boulevard will be closed for road reconstruction.

During the closure, city officials said there will be no northbound vehicle traffic on Hooker Road across Arlington Boulevard, and access to the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard will be restricted from Hooker Road to Evans Street.

Drivers heading east on Arlington Boulevard will be detoured onto northbound Hooker Road.

Motorists traveling south on Hooker Road should detour onto Dickinson Avenue.

Before the southern part of the Hooker Road intersection closes, the westbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard between Evans Street and Hooker Road will reopen to traffic.