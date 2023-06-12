GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of two streets in downtown Greenville are scheduled to be closed to through traffic for road construction beginning Tuesday morning.

The City of Greenville made the announcement Monday morning. It states the westbound lane of East Fifth Street between Cotanche Street and Evans Street is scheduled to close at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and be closed until approximately 9:00 a.m.

Both lanes of West Fourth Street between Evans Street and Washington Street are scheduled to close at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. This work is expected to last until the end of the day Thursday, June 15, but the street will be reopened at the end of each business day.

Signed detours will be posted for both closures to divert motorists.