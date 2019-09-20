Part of Hooker Road near Arlington Blvd. to close starting Monday

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The City of Greenville wants to decrease recycling contamination by reminding residents about what items should NOT be placed in recycling containers collected by the city.

Greenville officials said these are the 12 most common contaminants found in the city's recycling containers:

To help Greenville residents better understand what cannot be recycled at city recycling centers, officials will place signs with prohibited items, similar to the image below.