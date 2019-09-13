Parts of 10th Street Connector in Greenville to be named for former ECU leaders

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - East Carolina University will host a free, public carnival in September, which is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, to educate people on the dangers of Sickle Cell Disease.

The 6th annual "Carnival For a Cause" will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center, located at 115 Heart Drive.

The family fun carnival will also feature a Warrior Walk at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Laupus, located near the ECU Health Sciences Student Center.

The "Carnival For a Cause" is organized by the ECU Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program, and the ENC Intergenerational Community Center.