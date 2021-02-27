PCC Foundation organizing food truck fair fundraiser

WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College Foundation will hold a two-day Food Truck Fair this spring to raise money for student scholarships.

The event, which will take place at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, is scheduled for March 27-28. The Saturday date is set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PCC Annual Fund/Alumni Director John Bacon says the fair will feature 8-10 food trucks selling various items each day, including hotdogs, Hawaiian and Mexican foods, and funnel cakes. He says a $5-fee will be charged to each car that enters the fairgrounds for the event and participants will be given a menu at that time showing the foods available for purchase.

Due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bacon says safety protocols will be in place. Participants, he says, will be permitted to exit their vehicles to visit the various trucks and place orders in a safe, socially-distanced atmosphere.

“We’re excited about the Food Truck Fair and grateful for the generosity of PCC Foundation Board member Kenneth Ross, who has put a lot of time and effort into making this fundraiser a possibility,” Bacon said. “Though we’ve never tried an event like this, we feel it’s going to be a fun way for people to get out of the house on a spring day for a unique dining opportunity that supports a great cause.”

Bacon says each food truck operator has agreed to donate 10 percent of their sales from the Food Truck Fair to the PCC Foundation for scholarships, including funding for the PCC Student Ambassador program.

In the event of rain, Bacon said the fair would be held May 1-2 at the same scheduled times.