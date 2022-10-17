GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Oakmont Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1100 Red Banks Road in Greenville.

The guest speaker for this session will be Lindley Brickhouse, MSN, RN, administrator at Access East for the Healthy Opportunities Pilot.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, “The Healthy Opportunities Pilots is the nation’s first comprehensive program to test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, non-medical interventions related to housing, food, transportation and interpersonal safety and toxic stress to high-needs Medicaid enrollees.”

“As we look at the needs of survivors of human trafficking in Pitt County, we are met with issues around housing, food, transportation, safety and mental health concerns,” said Pam Strickland, facilitator of the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

“We are happy to have Ms. Brickhouse share her knowledge of this new program and connect our local service providers with the necessary resources to ensure comprehensive victim/survivor care.”

Lindley has been a registered nurse for 34 years and has been at ECU Health Medical Center for 35 years. She served in multiple roles throughout her nursing career, including patient care, leadership roles and quality.

She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina and obtained her BSN from East Carolina University in 1988 and MSN from Aspen University in 2020.

She joined Access East in the fall of 2021 to help launch the Healthy Opportunities Pilot.