GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday in Greenville.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, who said the incident happened at 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. A pedestrian was crossing the road when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the person.

The pedestrian was transported to ECU Health Medical Center. There was no update on the person’s injuries. Hunter said it does not appear the pedestrian was a college student.

Officials remained on the scene collecting evidence and determining if any charges would be filed. The vehicle involved was seen being taken away by a tow vehicle.