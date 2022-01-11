Pedestrian killed in Monday night Greenville crash, investigators seeking witnesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a crash where a person was struck and killed in the area of 1508 Hooker Road. The pedestrian, Steven Wysokowski of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Greenville Fire/Rescue personnel who had attempted life-saving measures upon arrival.

The Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) was notified immediately thereafter and responded to investigate the fatal crash.

TSU’s preliminary investigation indicates Christopher King of Greenville was operating a silver 2009 Honda Accord and was traveling northbound on Hooker Road in the outside lane. Officials said shortly after, the vehicle struck Wysokowski, who appeared to be crossing westbound across Hooker Road when he was hit in the northbound outside lane.

Police said King has been cooperative with police and the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact PFC J.C. Cranford at (252) 329-3519 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. Witnesses can remain anonymous.