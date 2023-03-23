GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pediatric patients let loose Thursday for the annual Jell-O toss at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Patients were able to subject doctors and nurses to Jell-O fights for the annual tradition. Hospital staff said that this gives the patients an outlet to release stress and helps them build a better bond with the healthcare staff.

“The bottom line for us is to get these children to be children, get them to be feeling well and do well,” said Dr. Beng Fuh, a pediatric doctor at Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“Many times what brings them to us, keeps them so sad and unhappy, some of the things we do to make them better keeps them from being children. So, getting them to do what they did today is a sign that they are feeling better. But we see them doing well and it motivates us to keep doing what we do,” said Fuh.

Workers with the hospital said the Jell-O toss is therapeutic not only for the kids but for them, too, as it made them laugh and smile.