People excited to get back to Pitt County Fair after year off due to pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s an exciting week as the Pitt County Fair opened its gates on Tuesday.

The fun returns this year after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know last year with the governor’s restrictions, it was mandatory, plus I felt it was needed to keep things under control,” said Nate Reid who attended the fair on Tuesday and has been attending fairs there throughout the 16 years he’s lived here.

“I think once in a while, citizens just need something more because I know being occupied in the house 24/7 is not good for anyone.”

Many people came out on the first day to enjoy all the fair has to offer this year. That includes Taylor Hall, who came out to enjoy the evening with some of her school friends. There were several things she said she enjoyed about the fair.

“The games, the food, I get to see animals and the rides,” she said.

Even though the pandemic is still an issue, for many it’s just nice to be out of the house.

“I haven’t been in eight years, so I just wanted to come and have some fun,” said a group of riders getting onto the Ferris wheel.

For local food vendor Leroy Hudson, the fair will be an economic boost after last year.

“When you work 25 events a year and you’re down to two, three maybe five, it makes a big difference in your revenue for your whole year,” Hudson said.

Hudson has set up at the Pitt County Fair for 17 years. This year, he encourages people to come out and enjoy the fun.

“I just want to welcome everyone to come on out,” he said. “You can stay six feet apart, wear your mask if you want to, but come out and enjoy the rides. They’re sanitizing as people get on and off, so all the CDC precautions are in effect.

“Just come on out and have a good time. Everyone has been locked up for so long, let’s get out and take a deep breath.”

The fair will run through Sunday. You can find a full schedule of events here.