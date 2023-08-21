This is the first in a series of stories by Stacker.com that will take a look at the following areas of Eastern North Carolina: Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to this area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Greenville using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Greenville from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#10. Jacksonville, NC
– View share: 1.40%
– Views to own market: 26.80%
– Views to other markets within own state: 32.60%
– Views to markets within other states: 40.50%
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock
#9. Washington, NC
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 19.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 38.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 41.80%
gurezende // Shutterstock
#8. Rocky Mount, NC
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 19.30%
– Views to other markets within own state: 47.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 32.90%
Canva
#7. New Bern, NC
– View share: 1.90%
– Views to own market: 32.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 33.30%
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#6. Chicago, IL
– View share: 2.20%
– Views to own market: 22.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%
Canva
#5. Charlotte, NC
– View share: 3.00%
– Views to own market: 42.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 21.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 36.70%
Canva
#4. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 3.30%
– Views to own market: 34.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#3. Raleigh, NC
– View share: 4.80%
– Views to own market: 32.80%
– Views to other markets within own state: 36.10%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.00%
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#2. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 5.90%
– Views to own market: 19.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
– Views to markets within other states: 71.10%
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#1. New York, NY
– View share: 24.90%
– Views to own market: 20.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%