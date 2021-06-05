People gather in Greenville for ‘Heart of the City’ pop-up event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Locals were gathering in Greenville to provide art to under-served communities.

Saturday afternoon, people in Greenville came together for the first-annual ‘Heart of the City’ pop-up event. It was free of charge as a way to engage in art activities and enjoy the community.

People of all ages were encouraged to paint on things like canvases and flower pots while enjoying free food from East Carolina Italian Ice and Kabob Kings.

“I think it’s important to make sure that we not only provide art services across the city but make sure we are providing them to communities that are often excluded,” said Deborah Sheppard, HeARToscope founder and CEO. “Heart of the City is dear to be because we are able to come right into the middle of a community that’s often left out of other art activities.”

Heart of the City leaders say art is a took to promote social change, including a way to provide services to those who may not have the opportunity to reach them.

