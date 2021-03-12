People in Greenville look forward to possible COVID-19 free summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — President Joe Biden has announced his hopes for Independence Day this summer. The president is hoping with his plans for widespread vaccinations that by the Fourth of July, the nation can open back up.

People are beginning to look forward to some of the things they used to do. The Greenville community is sharing the excitement for the future.

“Being able to be with people. I think we’ve learned to better communicate and be with people one on one because of the pandemic so I am excited to do that with a bigger group and audience,” said Stacy Henning of Washington.

“I think it will start going down. Not at first but eventually it will start going down and we have zero cases in the next year,” said Alexis Phelps a resident of Greenville.

People across Greenville also said they’re just ready for some normalcy to return back to the town.