People in Greenville share their Valentine’s Day plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people in Greenville spent their day making sure to get their significant other something special this Valentine’s Day.

Flowers, chocolates and other food items have been popular items on Valentine’s Day. With the pandemic, some say they are trying to do something special for their partners during these times. Grocery stores in the area have also been staying busy with couples trying to stock up for their special night.

“My wife is actually a nurse in the COVID unit, so she’s been working her butt off and staying super busy, so I am trying to surprise her tonight with a good dinner,” said Corey Moore, a Winterville resident. “I’m making steak and Creme Brule, so I am trying to provide her a bit of happiness amongst the sad and gloom she sees every day.”

Whether it’s eating out or staying at home, spouses were making the effort to put a smile on each other’s faces.