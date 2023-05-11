GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Exercise is known for reducing anxiety in all dogs, but especially shelter dogs.

Pitt County Animal Services’ Mutt Strutters has a unique program that helps both the dogs and the volunteers. The volunteers for this program meet every morning to walk the dogs, sometimes for even over a mile.

They know that walks are important to their physical, emotional and mental well-being. The walks also help get the dogs seen for possible adoption, as well as photos and videos on social media.

Click the video above to find out more.