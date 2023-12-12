GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — December 22 will mark WNCT’s 70th anniversary as Eastern North Carolina’s first television station.

We’re celebrating all month long by looking back at some important moments and people in our station’s history. This week we caught up with Chad Tucker, a graduate of East Carolina University and former WNCT journalist who now works at WGHP in Greensboro.

“WNCT is like home to me still to this day,” said Tucker. “Because it was the people of Eastern North Carolina that taught me how to be a better person, a better journalist, and even a better man.”

Tucker, who recently made his way back to ENC for a story about Mom’s Grill in Washington, said he hasn’t forgotten how the WNCT newsroom used to look.

“When I was at Channel 9, they tore down the old newsroom and built a new newsroom and when they did, I grabbed up a cornerstone of one of the concrete blocks from the newsroom,” said Tucker. “I grabbed up one of the little cornerstone blocks because I was like, you know, this is going to be the cornerstone of my career and this is where it all starts. And I want something to remind me of the place that I started.

“So congratulations WNCT for 70 years of covering Eastern North Carolina.”

Watch the video to see more from Chad Tucker.