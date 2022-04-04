GREENVILLE, N.C. — In an effort to raise awareness about properly disposing of pesticide, the NC Cooperative Extension Service and the NC Department of Agriculture have collaborated to host a pesticide disposal event Wednesday.

Anyone can bring pesticides to the Pitt County Agricultural Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants are asked to maintain a portion of the pesticide container or know what’s in the container before dropping it off.

“Nearly all pesticides will be accepted through this program,” said Pitt County Agricultural Extension Agent Mitch Smith. “And that includes things such as old products that even unlabeled so don’t don’t feel uncompromised. If you had those like DDT or chlordane you can still bring those and there’s a place for them. So if it’s an old product and it’s not wanted, we have a place for that.”

Anyone who wants to dispose of pesticides but can’t attend the disposal event can contact their local Cooperative Extension office for guidance.