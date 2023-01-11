GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new sport gaining attention around the world. Now, you can learn how to play it in Greenville.

All you need is a paddle, a ball and a little competitive side to pick up the game of pickleball. The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department staff is here to show you how.

“I took a beginners class in August and I was terrible, but I decided to keep on playing, and I’ve been playing every day since,” said Kaki McLeod.

“It’s real easy to pick up,” said Sophie Duncan, an athletics manager with Greenville Recreation and Parks. “I think so many people are playing and they’re telling other people, and after that people are trying it and they’re hooked on it.”

With so many people hooked, the department is now offering lessons.

“We had some inquiries about lessons, so we put it out there and thought we might try it,” Duncan said. “You see it happen and you’re like that looks relatively easy, I think I can do that, or I at least want to try it.”

Not only is it a fun sport for people of all ages, but it also has health benefits.

“You move around a lot when you’re playing,” Duncan said. “You get some of those steps, you’re getting your heart rate up. For a lot of people, it might be stress release, playing after work. I think there are a wide range that are more than just physical benefits.”

“It makes you happy, it makes you happier when you get some energy going,” McLeod said. “And it’s a social event also because you meet a lot of good people that you’re playing with.”

If you want to sign up for pickleball lessons, you can visit the Recreation and Parks Department’s website, or call 252-329-4550. There are individual and group lessons offered.