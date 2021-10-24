Pink Ribbon Run raises awareness and money for breast cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people laced up their shoes and dressed in their best pink outfits to walk or run in the Pink Ribbon Run on Sunday in Greenville.

“First of all pink is the best color in the world,” said Connie Conner, a board member for Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina. “To see everyone with pink hair, pink on and to see survivors who have been able to make it through this journey and also in remembrance of our warriors who were not fortunate enough to be here is so special because this journey is hard.”

Conner herself is no stranger to the effects of breast cancer. Twelve years ago, she was diagnosed and went through rounds of chemotherapy with the support of her family. She said some people aren’t as lucky to have that support system.

“It’s my passion that no one do this alone and to see this many people supporting a cause means there will be a lot of people who have support that never had it before,” Conner said.

Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina hosted the Pink Ribbon Run to help raise money to provide for the many women who go through this journey.

“One in eight women in the country will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Lynn Pischae, executive director of Cancer Services. “Count eight women you know and it’s pretty staggering.”

More than 120 community members ran in the 5k race. Pishcae said they hope to raise around $7,000 from the race, which helps cancer patients with some basic needs.

“This could go for utilities, gas, rent,” she said.

While this cancer devastates so many each year, there is hope moving forward.

“It’s devastating when you’re told about it, but the great news is the harder we work to raise money and awareness, the faster we are going to find a cure,” Conner said.

October is a great time to make sure women get routine screenings for breast cancer. Find more about services at the Cancer Services website or Carolina Breast Imagining website.