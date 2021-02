GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Street Brewing Company and The Blood Connection teamed up for a special event Sunday afternoon. Beer drinkers had the opportunity to partake in what the two businesses called “Pints for Pints.”

People who gave blood at the event received a $20 gift card. A free COVID-19 antibody test was also given to anyone who donated.

If you would like to donate blood you can visit The Blood Connection’s website to see available appointments and mobile unit locations.