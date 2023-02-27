GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time for some fun in the sun.

On March 11, the ECU Alumni Association is hosting the Pirate Spring Break Beach Party. The event will be held at the Hilton-Greenville starting at 6 p.m.

The Spring Break Beach Party will have live beach music, hula hoops and more. It’s $15 per person to attend the event. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket per person. There will also be a cash bar available for additional drink purchases.

The Hilton-Greenville is located at 207 SW Greenville Blvd.