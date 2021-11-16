Pirate statue to return to ECU’s campus mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pirate statue is back and better than ever.

East Carolina University will commemorate its reinstallation on the campus mall on Wednesday at noon.

Technicians in the School of Art and Design used wood, fiberglass cloth and resin, epoxy putty, Bondo, paint, urethane and hardware to repair and reinforce the statue, which also features a new earring and sword blade.

The Pirate statue has stood as an iconic feature of the campus mall since 2008, when it was donated to the university as part of a Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce fundraiser.