PirateFest 2020 canceled in response to COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The PirateFest Planning Committee announced PirateFest 2020 scheduled to take place in April in Uptown Greenville is officially canceled due to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention recommendation that all events with attendance larger than 50 people be canceled for the next eight weeks in response to COVID-19.

Holly Garriott, Executive Director of Emerge Gallery and Co-Producer of PirateFest says, “While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this amazing community festival, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, and entertainers is the priority. We are already planning for2021, and transferring our efforts to making next year’s festival the best yet.”

The planning committee will bring PirateFest to the community in 2021.

“PirateFest is Greenville’s signature community festival,” said Meredith Hawke Interim Executive Director of Uptown Greenville and Co-Producer of PirateFest. “We will work to create a culture in the heart of Greenville once again. We are heartbroken but recognize the threat COVID-19 poses to community events.”