GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, PirateFest is making its return.

The annual festival was canceled the past two years but will return April 8-9. It will include free concerts, food, arts and may activities for all ages.

Businesses that would like to participate in PirateFest can submit an application by clicking here to become a vender. The application deadline is Feb. 1.