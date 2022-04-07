GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aaarrrggghhh you ready for a busy weekend in Greenville? There’s a lot to see and do, and it all revolves around pirates.

PirateFest, the annual festival of all things pirates, will be this Friday and Saturday in the Uptown Greenville area. The festival draws an estimated 35,000 people and over 150 vendors for the two-day event which features live music, food, art and, of course, pirates. The event covers eight city blocks, which are marked off for everyone to enjoy, along Evans Street.

Headliners announced for 2022 PirateFest

You can also expect to see BMX performances, beer and wine gardens, a pirate encampment and much more. Click here to see the list of events taking place in Uptown and at Town Common.

It’s all part of a busy weekend that also includes East Carolina University’s 37th annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party, which is also this Friday and Saturday. All events will take place on the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus on Saturday. That includes a busy weekend of ECU sports including baseball, softball and the annual spring football game.

More information on all of the weekend’s festivities can be found on the Pigskin Pig-Out Page.