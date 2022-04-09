GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a festival many look forward to in Greenville, and on Friday, PirateFest returned for the first time in two years.

Like so many things in the world, the coronavirus pandemic sidelined the festive two-day event. However, on Friday, it was a perfect evening to celebrate its return with tasty food and drinks, live music and a lot of pirate spirit.

From the young to the old, it was a pirate fest, so why not be a pirate. Everyone in the town of purple and gold was celebrating the 15th PirateFest.

Big weekend for all things pirates in Greenville

“We came out just to get some good food, fair food and tasty stuffy and enjoy some of the live music and be out in this lovely weather,” said PirateFest attendee Michael Baker.

People who came to Uptown Greenville found treasures of food, drinks and live music from Trainwreck to D.J. Tay James, just to name a few.

“Basically just walking around, seeing all the sights, seeing all the people out here, buying food,” said Franklin Martin, another PirateFest attendee.

After the two-year delay, people across Eastern North Carolina were excited that PirateFest was back in Greenville.

“Just to be here for the festivities, that time of year, we didn’t have it last year so this year I said we have to do something fun,” said Laura Dixon. “You know you work all the time and you have to do something fun.”

Local business owners said they were also glad to welcome back all the foot traffic.

“PirateFest is great for the community,” said Uptown Greenville Event and Branding Director Courtnee McGrath. “It’s also great for our local businesses. We encourage everyone to come out to this event but also go into local businesses that are all within walking distance of the uptown district.”

“It’s been good for a Friday night, we’re looking forward to (Saturday),” Carolina Tea Company owner Chase Miller said.

PirateFest returns Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with a pirate parade, live music and more than 150 vendors.