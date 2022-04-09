GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a two-year break because of the pandemic, Pirate Fest returned this weekend for the 15th year in Uptown Greenville.

“Well, you’ve got ECU, you know, we represent the pirates,” said Shadow Player with Stage Combat Group, which was conducting pirate sword fights and other actions on Saturday. “And it’s it brings people together.

“You know, everybody has been cooped up for two years. And I think everybody just wants a chance to get out and have some fun.”

And fun is exactly what PirateFest delivered. Over 150 vendors filled Uptown Greenville and the Town Commons with food, fun and all things pirates.

“This is normally an annual thing for us, but the last few years it’s been on pause because of the pandemic but we’re glad to be out this year,” said members of the Daniels family, who are Greenville locals. “We just want to hang out with our family and have a good time.”

From mermaids, sword fighting, cannons firing and getting to interact with pirates, Saturday’s event introduced attendees to a pirate’s way of life. Being at the event was a step back into what life was like for pirates in the late 17th to early 18th century.

“So the East Coast of the US actually has a very rich pirate history,” said Morgana Alba, owner of Circus Siren Entertainment. “And it’s been really fun in recent years seeing more cities delve into their history and their development. And this one is one of the biggest events in North Carolina for a pirate event. It’s a lot of fun all the way around. There’s something for everyone.”

Attendees and those working the event all agreed that this year’s Pirate Fest was what everyone needed after two years of dealing with the pandemic.