Online Originals: Pitt County prepares for second surge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders at the Pitt County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday morning. The meeting was held virtually following Dr. John Silvernail’s COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery.

Reports show that COVID-19 cases have doubled (six cases per thousand as opposed to three cases per thousand). This surge started following Halloween weekend.

With the rise in cases, many people are also worried that flu cases can exasperate medical supplies and workers. According to Silvernail, COVID-19 is shown to be seven times as fatal as influenza. Health officials are also warning the public to continue following COVID-19 precautions, not only to limit the spread but also to keep medical equipment and supplies available.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a modified stay at home order that goes into effect Friday evening. This includes a curfew that requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., with exceptions. Silvernail said this curfew could possibly lower COVID case numbers that are rising in the 25-49 year old demographic.