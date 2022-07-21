GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges after his arrest on July 15.

Eric Zobre, 39, of Greenville, was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and booked at the Pitt County Detention Center on the following charges that officials said happened in Pitt County and Carteret County:

Secret Peeping (2 Counts)

Possession of Images from Secret Peeping (9 Counts)

Disclosure of Private Images

Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Larceny by Employee

Violation of Domestic Violence Protective Order (2 Counts)

Zobre was being held under a $1.375 million bond. Additional charges are pending.

Investigators said an investigation into Zobre began after his arrest on Dec. 3, 2021. He was taken into custody after a violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order where officials he drank alcohol after being ordered not to by a court.

After Zobre’s arrest, someone came forward with information that Zobre had shown him nude photos of women to them. They explained how they obtained them and how items were stolen from where he had worked at Grady White Boats.

Detectives executed a search warrant and seized a camera along with other electronic devices. They also found items matching those missing at Grady White Boats.

The electronic devices were processed and yielded numerous images of women in various states of undress. An investigation by Pitt County Sheriff’s detectives and the Atlantic Beach Police Department discovered the identities of multiple women, including a child, who had images taken of them secretly in bathrooms. The devices also held numerous photos from Zobre’s previous romantic partners, matching the pictures that the witness had described as shown by Zobre for the purposes of humiliating the victims.

Detectives met with Grady White Boats, who confirmed that the items located in Zobre’s residence matched items that appeared to be stolen from their business.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Mooring at (252) 830-4141.