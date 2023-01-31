GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is building two new recreation centers, and they want your input.

Tuesday night, they’re getting the community’s help on what they want to see in the centers. They will be focusing on the new Rec. Center North of the Tar River.

“It’s a great time for the public to come out and just peruse some of the maps and information that will be available. Staff will be there to answer any questions,” said James Rhodes, the assistant county manager for Planning and Environment for Pitt County. “Most importantly, we’re just looking for input. what would the citizens like to see at our new community center, what programs, what associated outdoor recreation activities.”

The session were scheduled be held Tuesday at Stokes Elementary School from 5-7 p.m. There will be two other opportunities to input your opinion an well as an online survey.

