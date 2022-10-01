GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant.

The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance.

SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder treatment programs that operate within the Pitt County Detention Center. These programs include GED/HSE services, cognitive behavioral therapy, moral recognition therapy, peer support services, access to an on-site social worker, licensed substance abuse counselors, peer support services, and Medicated Assisted Treatment.

The expansion will fund additional years of program staff, allow the addition of a case manager, offer ride-sharing services to newly released low-income detainees to obtain substance use-related treatment and meet recovery needs and will fund many other key system improvements to be announced later.