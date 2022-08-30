GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern.

Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past week. One of them was deadly. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Van Ness Avenue this past week also.

“I would say historically in the summer months, particularly late summer or when you have more people out and about in the heat, the weather you do have an influx,” Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Department’s public information officer, said.

Both Hunter and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says stolen firearms have been especially a big issue in the area.

“I can confirm that at least one if not more of the cases this past week have involved stolen guns,” Hunter said.

“The biggest concern is the availability of firearms, of guns getting into the hands of people who in most cases can not legally have possession of a firearm,” Dance said.

Because of this trend, law enforcement is asking to please use extra caution in where guns are being kept.

“We ask that you bear those arms responsibly. Lock your cars, not only for your guns but for any other items of value,” Dance said.

“Gun owners can help us out by securing their firearms because any gun that’s locked that is one last gun that ends up in the wrong hands,” Hunter said.

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, law enforcement will be taking extra caution on its part as well.

“Rest assured that we are putting in measures that we hope will help to curb some of any potential violence in our community,” Dance said.

“We do have additional officers already planned for the weekend patrol not just the areas frequented by visitors but also some of these areas where we’ve experienced some, acute violence in recent weeks,” Hunter said.

If you wish to report a crime in your area, you can call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Through Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous.