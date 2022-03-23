GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has added a new device that will act as an interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Sheriff Paula Dance announced Wednesday the addition of the Purple Video Remote Interpreting system for use at the Pitt County Detention Center. It’s a free service that began being used Wednesday.

Lee Darnell, Public Information Officer for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press release the Purple VRI is a communication system utilizing a computer tablet, through which a hearing individual talks to a deaf or hard-of-hearing individual (friends, family, etc.) while an interpreter signs what is being said. The real-time visual communication continues to be interpreted back and forth among the video interpreter, deaf or hard of hearing and hearing individuals, allowing a full and live conversation experience.

The system can be used by any inmate who needs it and is available in both English and Spanish.

Citizens with questions about the operation of the Purple VRI system should contact the Pitt County Detention Center at (252) 902-2850.