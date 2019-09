GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will host a “Coffee With A Cop” event on Wednesday at a Starbucks in Greenville, for deputies to hear residents’ concerns and get to know them.

The “Coffee With A Cop” will be held Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at Starbucks, located at 2205 West Arlington Blvd. near Vidant Medical Center.

Citizens are invited to meet with deputies, ask any questions on their mind, and voice their concerns to deputies.