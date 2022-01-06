Pitt Community College taking new safety measures for new semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is implementing its safety measures for the new semester and some of their COVID protocols include increased hygiene routines, increased social distancing, and the requirement of face masks inside public spaces.

To be cautious, PCC decided it would be best to keep the former recommendation of isolating for 10 days if testing positive for COVID-19 instead of following the new CDC guideline of only having to isolate for 5 days.



“We’re here to help students and anybody that needs to get ahead and to restart to get back into the swing of things and we’re doing so in a safe manor,” said Rick Owens, Vice President of Administrative Services at PCC.

Owens says they’re going to continue to evaluate but wanted to lean on the side of caution since the variant is spreading rapidly.