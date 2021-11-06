Pitt Community College starts holiday cheer with Down East Holiday Show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College hosted its 20th annual Down East Holiday Show at the Greenville Convention Center.

The show featured nearly 200 shopping vendors and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Admission to the event was $20 and all proceeds go toward providing local students with scholarships.

Beth Sigmon, Pitt Community College Foundation Executive Director, said with the event canceled last year because of the pandemic, they are happy it’s back.

“We’ll give out well over 300 plus scholarships each semester,” Sigmon said. “Last year, it was really sad, I’m on the scholarship committee and when we finished giving out the money, we had well over 200 students we couldn’t help. Which is why we were really determined if all signs were go from the government and everywhere, that we could have this in person, we wanted to do it.”

The event started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.