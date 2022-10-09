GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest.

The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for their Meals on Wheels program.

“Today’s event is really all about the community bringing everyone together,” Zeck said. “We’ve had soccer players here, the farmer’s market people. So this is just really a community event to bring awareness to what it is that we do.”

Zeck also said the Council on Aging can always use volunteers. For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, click here.