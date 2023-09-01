GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fall is on the way and so are several 4-H activities.

One includes a giant pumpkin growing at the Pitt County Agriculture Center. More activities and events are planned from now until the end of the year and 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Laren Dail said that the best way to get involved with 4-H is to call the office.

Pitt County’s 4-H clubs and programs cater to interests of all kinds, whether it is cooking, crafting or growing plants. Dail said that 4-H participants can get involved with lots of different things and discover new interests.

“We have community clubs that operate all throughout the year. And then we offer special interest clubs certain times through the year,” said Dail.

During fall, they will have after-school clubs covering a wide range of topics like livestock, community service, civic engagement and STEM.

“It’s so important for kids to have community and to have a connection with caring adults that are trying to pour into their lives. Sports and competition are not for all kids and 4-H offers something a little bit different,” said Dail.

As for the giant pumpkin, 20 4-Hers in Pitt County have been learning about growing their own pumpkins since spring. Dail said the participants have the opportunity to put theirs on display at the Spring Hope Pumpkin Festival alongside more than 50 other regional participants.

The pumpkin on display at the Pitt County Ag Center will not be put on display at the festival but will continue to be used as an educational tool in schools in the area.

“Our 4-H program assistant will be going out to elementary schools and delivering an educational session based on pumpkins. And they will have the opportunity to come out and view the giant pumpkin,” said Dail.

If displaying pumpkins at the Pumpkin Festival goes well for the 4-Hers, Dail said they could possibly enter them in the State Fair competition.