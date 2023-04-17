GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Animal Services received a $15,000 grant from Petco Love to support their work for the animals of Pitt County.

“Pitt County Animal Services is thrilled at Petco Loves’ investment in our community. The grant will provide free spay/neuter surgeries to a limited number of the county’s at-risk population,” said Pitt County Animal Shelter Director Chad Singleton.

“Our investment in Pitt County Animal Services is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogu, president of Petco Love.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit, was founded in 1999. So far the organization has invested $330 million in adoption and other initiatives to help animals. Petco Love partners with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations in North America. They’ve come together to find homes for 6.5 million pets.