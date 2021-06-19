Pitt County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Caturday’ adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter held a special adoption event Saturday afternoon. It’s known as ‘Caturday’ and is an effort to find homes for the furry felines.

Shelter administrators tell 9OYS that the summers are a very busy time for surrenders, resulting in less space for the animals to stay within its facilities.

The event was originally scheduled from noon until 4 p.m., however all of the cats found their “fur-ever” homes within one hour of opening. So, in good news, there are no cats left! They are all settling into their new homes.

I really got close to tears of joy today. It was such a phenomenal thing to see people lines up to meet our amazing cats and give them great homes. Kelli Young, Pitt County Animal Shelter administrative assistant

Even though the Pitt County Animal Shelter is out of cats right now, they will have more available soon. Dogs are still available for adoption.

For inquiries, call the shelter at (252) 902-1725.