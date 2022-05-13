GREENVILLE, NC – The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge announced Friday the installation of an intersection mural at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle. This is the second intersection gateway mural as part of the Emerald Loop Project, a multi-modal urban arts trail.

The intersection mural installation at the Cotanche Street and Reade Circle Intersection designed by Haddad/Drugan will begin on Sunday, May 22 at 6 a.m., and will continue through Monday, May 23 into the evening, with contingency dates of May 24 and May 25. This intersection will be closed during this time — however, detours will be set up, including access down Cotanche through the parking lot in front of Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, and local traffic down Reade Circle turning right onto Cotanche Street.

This intersection mural is the second of several streetscape public art projects as part of the Emerald Loop. Three more designs are planned for intersections on Fifth Street after the BUILD streetscape project with the City of Greenville is completed. The others will be designed next year to help define the “loop” that will be experienced by those riding the Emerald Express Trolley. The design was created by Haddad/Drugan, an artist team from Seattle, Washington, who created the Emerald Loop Vision Plan. This will activate the intersection and is the second of a repeating hexagonal design that represents the molecular shape of the emerald. The material that will be used is a product called DuraTherm®, a plastic material that will be heated and inlaid into the asphalt where the design has been embossed. This recessed hearty process and material will hopefully have a life span of 10 years.

The intersection at Cotanche Street and Reade Circle in Greenville will be closed from Sunday, May 22 until Monday afternoon/evening of May 23, with weather and contingency dates of May 24-25, 2022, if needed. Detours will be set up for the project.