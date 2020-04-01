Pitt County Arts Relief Fund for artist impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has announced the creation of a donation-based fund for artists and arts organizations of Pitt County.

The Arts Relief Fund was created to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Artists and arts organizations in Pitt County are encouraged to apply for funds.

The funds are being collected by the Pitt County Arts Council for distribution to those in the most need and will not award money based on merit but prioritized by those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Every dollar of the donated funds will go directly to the artists and arts organizations in Pitt County.

The goal of Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is to make monetary disbursements twice a month, depending on the funds received from donations. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members.

Donations can be made at http://www.pittcountyarts.org/ under Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund.

Artists in all media who would like to apply, go to http://www.pittcountyarts.org/ under Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application.