Pitt County barber shops offering free haircuts for students today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



There are two opportunities on Wednesday at several barber shops in Pitt County for students to get free haircuts before school starts.



Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Pitt Community College Barber School will give local students free haircuts, school supplies, and food, at the school’s Altitude Academy barber shop, located at 3700 Charles Street.

The Greenville Police Department is hosting its 4th annual “Cops and Barbers” back to school event, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Students can get a free haircut and a free backpack, while supplies last, at the following locations in Greenville:



Kampus Kuts – 3004 East 10th Street

Rodney’s Barber Shop – 206 West 14th Street

Another Level Barber Shop – 106 East 5th Street

Young Vision Barber Shop – 1114 Evans Street