GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is taking more steps towards three new projects.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve contract bids for courthouse renovations, a county office park community center and gymnasium, and two twin community centers; one at Alice Keene Park and another in front of the county’s agriculture building.

“They want to make these community centers impactful to the community and we feel these community centers will do that,” Pitt County Engineer Tim Corley said.

Corley says now with a construction company chosen to start courthouse renovations, they should be done quicker than the other two projects.

“They will be renovating the first floor of that space for the magistrate and small claims court. which is currently in another smaller facility which is outdated downtown,” Corley said. “The space for a sixth district courtroom will also be created in existing office space adjacent on the first floor. So that’ll give six district courtrooms for six court district judges.”

The second project includes constructing the North Office Park Community Center and Gymnasium. That will be located just south of the existing schools and recreation building.

“That was actually bid by J.M Thompson out of Raleigh and they were our low bidder,” Corley said. “Then the bid for Alice Keene District Park, which is where the other community twin community center will go, was won by Hudson Brothers.”

Corley says now that the Commissioners have voted unanimously to approve the bids, work can start soon.

“We’ll do the contractual part with paperwork and all that and get the contract signed by both the county and the contractor and begin to start work,” Corley said.

Corley also said after Monday’s approval, the county will have a kickoff meeting and a groundbreaking at the chosen locations of the projects.