GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Elections recently moved to its new location at 1800 North Greene Street. Now, they’re welcoming the public to tour the new facility with an open house.

Photo ID cards are now required when voting in North Carolina. This open house gave people who don’t have any form of photo ID the chance to get one for no cost. Since next year is a big presidential election year, the Board of Elections is trying to get people their photo ID sooner than later. The Director of Elections encourages everybody to stop by.

“So they’ll know where we’re at, so if they need to ask for an absentee ballot this year or next year, need help with any registrations of friends that they have or family or for themselves and if they would like to work as a precinct official,” said Dave Davis, Pitt co-director of Elections.

There is one more open house planned for September 27, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the evening.