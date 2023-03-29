GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Health has announced that Teresa Ellen will be the interim public health director, starting April 10.

Ellen was named after Dr. John Silvernail announced he would be resigning during a special-called board meeting on Tuesday.

In a media release on the Pitt County Government Facebook page, officials said Ellen’s experience includes serving as deputy public health director in Craven County and Wilson County’s public health director. She retired from her position in Wilson County in January 2023 and will assist Pitt County in the transition to a permanent director.

“The Board of Health is very grateful to Dr. Silvernail for his capable leadership of the Health Department, especially during the height of the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Herb Garrison, Chairman with the Pitt County Board of Health, in the media release. “We welcome Teresa Ellen as our interim Health Director, who is extremely experienced in public health leadership, and look forward to working with her as we search for a permanent Health Director. Special thanks to Dr. Silvernail for his help with the transition to Ms. Ellen.”

“I am pleased that as a result of these appointments by the Board of Health, there will be no disruption in services to the public during the transition,” said County Manager Janis Gallagher.

The Facebook post also listed that the Board of Health authorized the chairman to execute a contract with Dr. Chelley Alexander as interim medical director beginning April 10. Alexander is the chair of Family Medicine at ECU Health and served in this capacity for the Health Department in the transition between Dr. John Morrow and Silvernail.