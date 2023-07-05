GREENVILLE, N.C. – Work to replace a decades-old bridge in Greenville is scheduled to begin next week.

A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is planning to start the replacement of the U.S. 13 (Memorial Boulevard) Northbound bridge over the Tar River on Monday. The current bridge, built in 1955, will be replaced with a taller and longer bridge. The project also includes contractors installing a new waterline and improving drainage in the area.

The contractor will begin in mid-July by closing one lane in both the north and southbound lanes to work on the crossovers. Once complete, as early as late summer, traffic will shift into the southbound lanes in a two-lane two-way pattern.

If possible, NCDOT encourages drivers to use an alternate route such as U.S. 264 to N.C. 43 or Stantonsburg Road.

The contractor is expected to open the new bridge to drivers in the fall of 2025.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.