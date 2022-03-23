GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring is here and many of us will be heading outdoors to tackle pesky weeds and do other kinds of gardening and yard work. Pitt County officials are asking you to be wary of using certain lawn care products.

The “Keep Pitt Green” campaign is highlighting the misuse of certain weed and grass control chemicals. The chemical causing concern is “glyphosate.” It’s been known to kill everything in soils, cause environmental issues and even make its way into drinking water.

“We’ve just been able to address the issues that we’ve seen through education, but if we don’t stop, it will become a bigger problem,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said.

The county is encouraging people to use selective herbicides as an alternative.