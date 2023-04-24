GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A caregiver has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she was assisting died from apparent severe neglect.

Debra Ann Jeffrey Harris, 60, was arrested on April 21 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center. She was charged with second-degree murder and given a $500,000 secured bond.

Officials said they were alerted by Pitt County Adult Protective Services on April 10 that Dobbie Cogdell, 58, of Greenville, was at ECU Health Medical Center after suffering from apparent severe neglect. An investigation began and a search warrant was executed at 4801 Eastern Pines Rd, where Cogdell lived with Harris.

Cogdell died on April 11, which led to warrants and Harris’ arrest.